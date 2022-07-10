Left Menu

Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic winning 21st Grand Slam title

Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I'll be here again, but I don't know about that." ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE "Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:43 IST
Following is reaction to Novak Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The Serb defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the final. WIMBLEDON RUNNER-UP KYRGIOS

"He's a bit of God, I'm not gonna lie. I thought I played well. It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I'll be here again, but I don't know about that." ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance. Bad luck Nick, you have so much talent, I hope to see you in another Slam final soon." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning his 21st major title and his 7th at #Wimbledon." WORLD NUMBER 16 DENIS SHAPOVALOV

"Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ. Congrats man @DjokerNole." FORMER BRITISH NUMBER ONE TIM HENMAN

"Look at the lack of injuries Djokovic has had -- I really believe he has the hunger and motivation to keep coming back and competing. "Think about the special relationship Novak had with Marian Vajda and now Goran (Ivanisevic) to be the lead coach. With his experience I think they understand each other's personalities really well and it gets the best out of Djokovic."

CANADIAN PLAYER VASEK POSPISIL "Huge congrats to @DjokerNole! Mental giant."

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

