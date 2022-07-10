Left Menu

India suffer 17-run loss to England in 3rd and final T20I

India suffered a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20 International but won the series 2-1 here on Sunday.Suryakumar Yadavs 117 off 55 balls century went in vain as India could only score 198 for 9 while chasing a huge target of 216. India 198 for 9 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 117 Reece Topley 322.

PTI | Nottingham | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:55 IST
India suffer 17-run loss to England in 3rd and final T20I
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India suffered a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20 International but won the series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav's (117 off 55 balls) century went in vain as India could only score 198 for 9 while chasing a huge target of 216. For England, Reece Topley (3/22) was the most successful bowler. David Willey and Chris Jordan took two wickets each while Richard Gleeson and Moeen Ali got one apiece. Opting to bat, England posted 215 for 7, with Dawid Malan top-scoring with a 39-ball 77. Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy chipped in with 42 not out and 27 respectively.

Brief Scores: England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35). India: 198 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117; Reece Topley 3/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022