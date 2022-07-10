Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, July 10

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

TENNIS Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for fourth straight Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down and prevailed in a fourth-set tiebreaker to beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday at Wimbledon, his 21st Grand Slam title. TENNIS-ATP-WIMBLEDON, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Tiger Woods tackles 18-hole practice round at St. Andrews Tiger Woods played a full 18-hole practice round Sunday as he prepares to compete this week in the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

GOLF-PGA-WOODS, Field Level Media - -

Sunday's schedule: PGA -- Scottish Open

PGA -- Barbasol Championship Senior Players Championship

- - - - NFL

Pro Bowl OT Duane Brown arrested on weapons charge Five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon, multiple media outlets reported.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BROWN, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Rays place Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier on 10-day IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Wander Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-FRANCO-KIERMAIER, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's schedule:

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Brittney Griner case attracts high-profile help

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson intends to go to Russia to work toward the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed there since February, ABC News reported. BASKETBALL-WNBA-GRINER, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's schedule:

All-Star Game at Chicago, 1 p.m. - - - -

HOCKEY Kings F Adrian Kempe signs 4-year, $22M extension

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe on Sunday signed a four-year contract extension worth $22 million through the 2025-26 season. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LA-KEMPE, Field Level Media

- - - - AUTO RACING

Sunday's schedule: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule: Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (East)

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Cologne Overwatch League -- Midseason Madness qualifiers (West)

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifiers - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)