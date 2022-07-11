Suryakumar Yadav becomes fifth Indian to hit century in T20I

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the T20I. The right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He completed magnificent innings of 117 (55) including 14 boundaries and 6 sixes.

He registered his maiden T20I ton in his 19th international match. Last month, Deepak Hooda registered his first international century (against Ireland), having scored 104 (57). As stated, Suryakumar is just the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format after India skipper Rohit Sharma (4), KL Rahul (2), Suresh Raina (1), and Hooda (1) -- are the only ones to achieve the feat.

The right-handed batter is the third Indian batsman after KL Rahul (twice) and Rohit Sharma to score a century while chasing a target in T20 Internationals. Talking about the match, Suryakumar's heroic century went in vain as India succumbed to a 17-run defeat to England in the third and final T20I of the series.

The inning was a disappointing one for India. They lost their top order within a very short time. A huge 119-run partnership followed between centurion Suryakumar Yadav (117*) and Shreyas Iyer (28) and gave India a chance in the match. But the English side pulled back the game in their favour by taking wickets at crucial stages and denied Men in Blue a clean sweep. India has won the series 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)