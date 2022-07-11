Left Menu

T20 World Cup Qualifier B: Zimbabwe defeat Singapore on Day 1

A decision to send Zimbabwe in to bat first proved to be costly for Singapore as the hosts put on a mammoth total in the first game of Qualifier B.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:42 IST
Team Zimbabwe (Photo/Zimbabwe Cricket-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine shine as Zimbabwe defeated Singapore by 111 runs on the opening day of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Monday. A decision to send Zimbabwe in to bat first proved to be costly for Singapore as the hosts put on a mammoth total in the first game of Qualifier B.

Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine helped Zimbabwe off to a great start with the fifty partnership coming in the fourth over. Singapore fought back by dismissing Chakabva and Ervine soon after and Wesley Madhevere returned back early for 2. However, the visitors failed to apply pressure and the experienced duo of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza regrouped and unleashed a volley of sixes. Their century stand powered Zimbabwe to a massive 236/5.

In reply, Singapore struggled to get going, losing their first wicket in the second over. Tendai Chatara then removed Surendran Chandramohan and Aman Desai in the space of four deliveries to leave them stuttering at 32/3. There were a couple of brief partnerships but with a big target to scale, the pressure kept mounting on Singapore. The required run-rate had gone well past 30 in the last few overs and all the Zimbabwe bowlers had to ensure that they kept the run flow in check.

In the end, Zimbabwe restricted Singapore to 125/7, securing a big 111-run win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

