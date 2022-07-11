Jonny Bairstow, Marizanne Kapp win ICC Player of the Month award for June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for June 2022 as England's all-conquering Jonny Bairstow and South Africa's batting force Marizanne Kapp. Bairstow had memorable performances in his side's 3-0 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series victory against reigning champions New Zealand. Despite a quiet start at Lord's, Bairstow produced explosive hitting to steal victory against the odds in the second Test, smashing the second-fastest century ever registered by an English batter in the longest format.

His exploits extended to the final match of the series, sealing the whitewash in equally explosive fashion with scores of 162 and 71 not out, which has since moved him up the ICC Test Batter Rankings. Bairstow was voted the Men's Player of the Month ahead of teammate Joe Root and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand. His remarkable series of scores has continued into July, where back-to-back centuries in his side's Test victory against India saw them home in a record-breaking run chase. Bairstow's continued dominance already lines him up as a potential contender for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July.

"I would like to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Men's Player of the Month. It has been an incredible five weeks for England. It has been a positive start to our summer with four excellent wins against high-class opposition in New Zealand and India," said Bairstow in a statement. "We are enjoying our cricket as a team and playing with clarity and positivity. Even though I have scored four centuries in this period, I would like to acknowledge my teammates who have been excellent in every department and playing with immense confidence," he added.

South Africa's Kapp was selected the ICC Women's Player of the Month, thanks to her solid and fierce resistance in the face of a hostile England bowling attack in the Test match at Taunton which secured her side a valuable draw. In what was her first Test match since 2014, Kapp came in with her side back to the wall against at 45 for four and produced a batting masterclass. She demonstrated her full repertoire of classy stroke-play on the way to scoring a record of 150. Her resistance salvaged the situation in the first innings with team making 284 and while England set an imposing score in response. Kapp once again starred for her team with a score of 43 not out before rain curtailed play on the final day.

"It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver. What made my first Test century so special was that number one, our first Test match (in 2014) was an absolute nightmare," said Kapp. "Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation for the Test match because I was unwell and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four, it is something that will stay with me throughout my career," she added.

In securing this month's award, Kapp overcomes fellow nominees in compatriot Shabnim Ismail and England's Nat Sciver and is South Africa's first ICC Women's Player of the Month winner since Lizelle Lee was crowned in March 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)