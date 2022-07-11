Sisodia inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup

In a bid to promote sports in the national capital, the Kejriwal government on Monday kicked off a football cup dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Ninty-Eight matches will be played between 20 teams over two months during the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup.

The winning team will be awarded prize money worth Rs 5 lakhs. Whereas Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the first and second runner-ups respectively. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the tournament which is being organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports, at Thyagaraj Stadium here, according to a Delhi government statement.

"This is for the first time in Delhi that top football clubs of the capital have come together because of this initiative. This will give a major boost to football culture in the capital and will attract more players to pursue this sport," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Kejriwal government is working round the clock to provide all the world-class sports facilities and support to players who aim to achieve higher.

Keeping sports a priority, the AAP government has enhanced its infrastructure facilities at various stadiums of Delhi namely, Chhatrasal Stadium, Thyagraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Poothkalan Sports Complex, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana and many more, the statement said. Besides this, three International standard artificial football grounds at Kair, Mundela and Anandvas have also been developed to instil the passion for football among athletes all around Delhi, it said.

