Soccer-Inter end Vidal's contract by mutual agreement

Inter Milan have terminated midfielder Arturo Vidal's contract by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:50 IST
Inter Milan have terminated midfielder Arturo Vidal's contract by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday. Italian media reported that the 35-year-old Chile international is set to join Brazilian top-tier club Flamengo, where he had a medical last week, as a free agent.

Vidal has made 71 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions in his two years at Inter, winning the 2020-2021 Serie A title and Super Cup plus last season's Italian Cup. "The club would like to thank Arturo for his two years with the Nerazzurri, which culminated in winning three trophies," the club said https://www.inter.it/it/notizie/risoluzione%20contratto%20arturo%20vidal in a statement.

Vidal, who has played 133 times for Chile and scored 32 goals, joined Inter from Barcelona and had previous stints at Juventus and Bayern Munich. Inter were runners-up in Serie A last season, two points behind AC Milan.

