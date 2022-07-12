Left Menu

Spain midfielder Rodri signs 3-year extension with Man City

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:14 IST
Spain midfielder Rodri signs 3-year extension with Man City
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City midfielder Rodri signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the English Premier League champion through the 2026-27 season, the club said Tuesday.

The Spain international has made 151 appearances for City since joining from Atlético Madrid three years ago.

"Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career," the 26-year-old Rodri said.

The holding midfielder has helped City win back-to-back league titles and the League Cup twice during his three seasons at Etihad Stadium.

"Once you start winning big titles, you don't want to stop," said Rodri, who scored a career-high seven goals last season. "City, I feel, offers me the best chance of winning trophies and that's why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer." The city has added striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kalvin Phillips to manager Pep Guardiola's squad this summer.

The team's title defense begins August 7 at West Ham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022