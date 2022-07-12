Left Menu

First Delhi Premier League to kick off July 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:27 IST
First Delhi Premier League to kick off July 15
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Delhi Premier League will commence at the Ambedkar Stadium on Friday.

The league will be played in a double round-robin format with all 11 teams playing 20 matches each.

A total of 110 matches will be played over the duration of more than two months. The tournament will carry prize money of Rs 7 lakh.

All the matches will be held at two venues -- Ambedkar Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The participating clubs are Delhi FC, Hindustan FC, Royal Rangers FC, Friends United FC, Garhwal FC, Tarun Sangha FC, Rangers SC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Uttarakhand FC, Indian Air Force and Vatika FC.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, ''Clubs participating in the Delhi Premier League will be playing a vital role in taking Delhi's football forward and more of our clubs from Delhi will be seen competing at the top leagues of India in the coming seasons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022