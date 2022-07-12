First Delhi Premier League to kick off July 15

The inaugural Delhi Premier League will commence at the Ambedkar Stadium on Friday.

The league will be played in a double round-robin format with all 11 teams playing 20 matches each.

A total of 110 matches will be played over the duration of more than two months. The tournament will carry prize money of Rs 7 lakh.

All the matches will be held at two venues -- Ambedkar Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The participating clubs are Delhi FC, Hindustan FC, Royal Rangers FC, Friends United FC, Garhwal FC, Tarun Sangha FC, Rangers SC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Uttarakhand FC, Indian Air Force and Vatika FC.

Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, ''Clubs participating in the Delhi Premier League will be playing a vital role in taking Delhi's football forward and more of our clubs from Delhi will be seen competing at the top leagues of India in the coming seasons.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)