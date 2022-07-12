Sneha makes pro debut in 9th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh, a past amateur winner on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, will this week make her pro debut in the ninth leg of the Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club. The Hyderabad golfer, who turned 18 last month, will be among the leading stars at the ninth leg, which carries a purse of Rs. 11 lakh and as many as 32 players.

Sneha has won once each in the last four years, including 2022. She last emerged winner in Visakhapatnam this year in the second leg of this season and will now be looking for another shot at the top prize, this time with a handsome cheque. Sneha was also runner-up in the third leg.

Looking to continue her domination of the ongoing season, Pranavi Urs will be chasing her fourth title of the year, during which she has also finished runner-up on two occasions.

The absence of many of the leading players, who are busy with the Ladies European Tour, will also give the younger players a chance to bid for their maiden title.

Pranavi leads the Order of Merit with Jahanvi Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari way behind. Jahanvi and Ridhima are not in the field for the ninth leg, which will give Pranavi a chance to extend her lead.

Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor, Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari and Suchitra Ramesh are all playing in Europe currently.

