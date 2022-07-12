Left Menu

Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:13 IST
Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA
  • Country:
  • France

Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport's governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.

Masi is relocating to Australia ''to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.

In March, the FIA concluded that Masi made a “ human error ” but acted in good faith with a disputed restart procedure at the season-ending race.

The FIA thanked Masi for his commitment and noted he carried out “the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022