Cycling-Cort Nielsen wins protest-disrupted Tour stage 10 as Pogacar retains yellow

Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 148.5-km Alpine trek from Morzine amid a climate activists' interruption on Tuesday. The race was stopped for about 10 minutes after half a dozen of climate activists tried to block the riders 36 kilometres from the finish.

They were pulled off the road by police and a senior race organiser before the race resumed. Cort Nielsen prevailed in a nail-biting sprint finish from the day's breakaway to claim his second career stage win on the Tour after 2018.

Australian Nick Schultz took second and Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez was third. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who has lost two team mates after they departed the race following positive COVID-19 tests since the start in Denmark, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Wednesday's 11th stage is a brutal 151.7-km mountain trek from Albertville to the Col du Granon.

