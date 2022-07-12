Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to take 150 ODI wickets

Pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday became the fastest Indian to scalp 150 wickets in ODIs. Shami achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. The pacer took three wickets, which included the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Craig Overton.

He took a total of 80 matches to reach his 150 wickets and surpassed the record of former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches. Shami also became the joint-third fastest ever to take 150 ODI wickets along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Australia's Mitchell Stars (77 matches) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78 matches) hold the top-two positions for fastest bowlers to reach 150 ODI wickets.

Coming to the match, Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul and three wickets by Shami helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series, here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. Apart from Bumrah and Shami, Prasidh Krishna took one wicket. For England, only Jos Buttler could play a decent innings as he scored 30 runs.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the powerplay. England registered their lowest-ever total against India in an ODI match. India now need a total of 111 runs to win in 50 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)