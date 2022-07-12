Soccer-Defender Collins joins Wolves from Burnley
Wolves paid a transfer fee in the region of 20.5 million pounds ($24.41 million) for the Ireland international, according to British media reports. "The central defender has agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become Bruno Lage's first new signing of the summer," Wolves said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/mens-first-team/20220712-wolves-complete-collins-signing.
The 21-year-old moves to Wolves after one season at Turf Moor, during which he made 19 league appearances as Burnley were relegated to the second tier. "We've looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we're delighted," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars. "He's only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley."
Wolves, who finished 10th last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Leeds United on Aug. 6. ($1 = 0.8400 pounds)
