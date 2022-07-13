Left Menu

Soccer-Taking charge of DC United not a backward step, says Rooney

Wayne Rooney said taking over as head coach of DC United was not a "backward step" after the Major League Soccer club confirmed the former Manchester United and England forward's appointment on Tuesday. The 36-year-old, who played for DC United from 2018 to 2019, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell that saw the English club relegated to the third tier amid financial trouble.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:01 IST
Soccer-Taking charge of DC United not a backward step, says Rooney

Wayne Rooney said taking over as head coach of DC United was not a "backward step" after the Major League Soccer club confirmed the former Manchester United and England forward's appointment on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who played for DC United from 2018 to 2019, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month after a turbulent 17-month spell that saw the English club relegated to the third tier amid financial trouble. Interim DC United manager Chad Ashton will remain in charge until Rooney receives his work visa, with his coaching staff set to be announced later.

"I've seen a few articles, certainly back in England, on this being a possible backward step in my managerial career," Rooney told reporters. "I really find that a bit disrespectful to this league." Rooney said his time at Derby had helped him develop as a coach and a manager.

"And to come here back to the MLS, back to DC United was an exciting challenge for me, something which I feel can develop me as a coach," he added. Rooney was made full-time manager at Derby in January 2021 following a successful stint as interim player-manager the previous season.

He resigned last month, saying that he hoped Derby would be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the turmoil at the club. "Of course, I'm an ambitious person. One day I want to manage at the top level, and this is part of that process," Rooney said.

"But also the connection I've got with the club. I've been here before and there isn't another MLS team I would've gone to other than DC United. So I'm proud to be here as manager." As a player, Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club. He is the England national team's record scorer with 53 goals.

DC United are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with 17 points from as many games. They were thrashed 7-0 by Philadelphia Union in their last game and next host Columbus Crew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022