Left Menu

New Zealand beats Ireland by 3 wickets to clinch ODI series

PTI | Malahide | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:42 IST
New Zealand beats Ireland by 3 wickets to clinch ODI series
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Mark Adair's early heroics could not prevent Ireland falling to a three-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second one-day international.

Adair took the wickets of Martin Guptill and Will Young with the first two balls of the Kiwi innings as they set about chasing down the hosts' modest 216.

But a fine 60 from Finn Allen soon steadied the visitors and they cruised to a victory which also sealed the series with one game remaining.

Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry each helped themselves to two wickets as New Zealand immediately set about the Irish attack.

Under pressure, it was only a fine 74 from George Dockrell and a gutsy unbeaten 27 from Adair that enabled Ireland to amass a reasonable total.

But rising Irish hopes after the dramatic start to the New Zealand innings soon fell away as the Black Caps composed themselves and Tom Latham joined Allen in earning a half-century.

A middle-order wobble made the result far from certain until Bracewell translated his fine form with the ball to the bat, with his unbeaten 42 carrying the tourists over the line with 71 balls to spare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022