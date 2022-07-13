Left Menu

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan to play in Legends League Cricket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:50 IST
Eoin Morgan Image Credit: ANI
World Cup winning former India captain Eoin Morgan, who recently retired from international cricket, will be back on the field when he competes in the second season of the Legends League Cricket.

Morgan will thus join former India opener Virender Sehwag, Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf, Australia's Brett Lee, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan in the league, which will return in September with four teams and 110 International players on board.

''It feels great and I am super excited to be part of Legends. I am looking forward to play in season 2,'' Morgan, who had captained England to the 2019 World Cup win, said in a release.

The first season of tournament had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

