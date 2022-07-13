Left Menu

ISL: Victor Rodriguez joins Odisha FC as their last foreign signing

The attacking midfielder joins from Spanish side Elche and comes with the experience of playing in LaLiga for five seasons in his career.

Odisha FC players (Photo/Odisha FC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha FC who have been busy in the transfer market have made their final foreign signing as they acquired the services of Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez Romero. The attacking midfielder joins from Spanish side Elche and comes with the experience of playing in LaLiga for five seasons in his career.

He has made 143 appearances in the Spanish top-flight playing for Elche, Sporting Gijon, Getafe and Zaragoza. The midfielder also has experience playing Major League Soccer (MLS) for the Seattle Sounders and was adjudged the MVP of the MLS Cup final in 2019 which the Sounders won by beating Toronto FC.

Rodriguez is Odisha FC's fourth Spanish player and will look to help head coach Josep Gombau instil his philosophy into the team. The Juggernauts have made a real statement of intent in the transfer market by securing their players early and will be hoping to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history. (ANI)

