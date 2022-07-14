India announce squad for T20I series against West Indies; Kohli, Bumrah not included

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not been included in the squad.

Kohli sustained a mild groin strain before the first ODI against England. Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made his return.

Also, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav return to the squad, but their inclusion is subject to their fitness. India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies will host the Men in Blue for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20i series from July 22 to August 7. (ANI)

