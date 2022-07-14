Rugby-Biggar fit to captain Wales in series decider against Boks

Captain Dan Biggar has been declared fit and will start for Wales in their series decider against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday as coach Wayne Pivac named just one change to the team that won 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend. Flyhalf Biggar, as well as prop Dillon Lewis, had been under an injury cloud this week with shoulder issues, but have been named to start with Josh Adams the only change as he comes in for injured wing Alex Cuthbert.

The team is otherwise unchanged as Wales look to build on their first ever victory in South Africa last weekend by clinching the series against the world champions. "Most people had written us off before we left Wales and to be in this position with an opportunity to win this series, it’s a great position for us to be in," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby on Thursday.

"However, it’s been a tough training week because we’ve been a bit banged up as you’d expect after two very physical test matches." Liam Williams is at fullback with Louis Rees-Zammit on the opposite wing to Adams, while George North and Nick Tompkins are the centre pairing. North will make his 105th appearance and become the most capped Welsh back of all time.

Kieran Hardy has kept his place as the starting scrumhalf alongside Biggar despite being replaced at halftime in Bloemfontein in a tactical switch from Pivac. The pack remains the same with Lewis joined in the front row by fellow prop Gareth Thomas and Ryan Elias at hooker.

Will Rowlands and Adam Beard continue their impressive lock pairing, while the back row features flankers Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell, and Taulupe Faletau at number eight. "The atmosphere on match day has been excellent," Pivac says. "South African fans are very loud, they support their side and they let you know what they are thinking of the occasion.

"It’s an environment that tests you and the players have so far stood up in both matches." Wales team:

15. Liam Williams 14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. George North 12. Nick Tompkins

11. Josh Adams 10. Dan Biggar (captain)

9. Kieran Hardy 1. Gareth Thomas

2. Ryan Elias 3. Dillon Lewis

4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard

6. Dan Lydiate 7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau Replacements

16. Dewi Lake 17. Wyn Jones

18. Sam Wainwright 19. Alun Wyn Jones

20. Josh Navidi 21. Tomos Williams

22. Gareth Anscombe 23. Owen Watkin

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)