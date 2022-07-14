Left Menu

Golf-Australian Lee gets rude awakening

Lee, 23, watched footage of Tiger Woods winning the 2000 Open at St Andrews before getting an early night ahead of his 0635 local time (0535 GMT) tee-off in the first group out in the 150th Open. "It was such a weird story," Lee told reporters.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Min Woo Lee got a surprise morning alarm call from his computer before shooting an opening round of 69 at the British Open on Thursday. Lee, 23, watched footage of Tiger Woods winning the 2000 Open at St Andrews before getting an early night ahead of his 0635 local time (0535 GMT) tee-off in the first group out in the 150th Open.

"It was such a weird story," Lee told reporters. "So I slept about 8:30, put my alarm as 4:30. I was watching Tiger in 2000 St Andrews, winning here before I slept. "For some reason, the laptop started playing when it was closed. It woke me up at 4:00. It was like Tiger holing a putt or something. It was funny and it was a good wake-up call, I guess."

Lee made an early double-bogey before picking up four birdies and an eagle at the par-five 14th hole to finish on three under par. He was back in the clubhouse by 1130 and looking forward to a relaxing day at the home of golf.

"At St Andrews, it's an amazing event," he said. "I'm probably going to go out to have lunch and see people out there and just enjoy it. I got my girlfriend and my mum out here. So just a normal day for us."

