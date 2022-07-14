Finland to host figure skating Grand Prix instead of Russia
- Country:
- Switzerland
Finland will host a round of the figure skating Grand Prix series which was removed from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union said on Thursday.
The ISU said the Nov. 25-27 event will move to Espoo, Finland, as the last of the six regular Grand Prix events before the Grand Prix Final in Italy.
Russia is one of the world's leading figure skating nations and has held its Grand Prix, known as the Rostelecom Cup, each year since 1996. The ISU excluded all skaters from Russia and its ally Belarus from international competitions on March 1, shortly after the invasion began.
The ISU also confirmed that China will not host its Grand Prix event, the Cup of China, citing “the deteriorating COVID-19 sanitary situation in China.” No replacement host has been confirmed for the Nov. 11-13 event.
It's the second year running that China has not hosted amid the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Grand Prix
- Espoo
- Grand Prix Final
- Belarus
- Rostelecom Cup
- China
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Italy
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine conflict affects China's BRI projects in Central and Eastern European countries
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lose bounce from shorter China quarantine, slip on inflation fears
China's Baidu races Waymo, GM to develop self-driving cars
Pakistan to boycott G20 meeting in J-K, approaches to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lose gains made on shorter China quarantine as recession fears persist