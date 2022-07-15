Left Menu

Cricket-Rashid, Pollard, Bravo enter Big Bash League draft

Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and West Indian T20 stalwarts Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have entered the inaugural overseas players' draft for this year's Big Bash League (BBL), the organisers said on Friday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2022 10:41 IST
Rashid Khan (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and West Indian T20 stalwarts Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo have entered the inaugural overseas players' draft for this year's Big Bash League (BBL), the organisers said on Friday. Rashid, a sought after name in T20 leagues across the world, is almost certain to return to Adelaide Strikers with coach Jason Gillespie saying he would be "pretty shocked" if that did not happen.

Pollard and Bravo did not feature in the recent editions of the eight-team league and can be picked by any club for this year's BBL beginning on Dec. 13. "To receive nominations from players such as Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo demonstrates the attention on the BBL in the global marketplace thanks to the draft," a BBL spokesman said.

Other overseas players in the draft include former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and big-hitting New Zealander Colin Munroe. South Africa's shock pullout from a three-match ODI series in Australia in January has paved the way for more international players to be available for BBL.

