Left Menu

Cycling-France's Barguil out of Tour with COVID, says team

France's Warren Barguil became the latest rider to pull out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 13, his team Arkea-Samsic said on Friday. Barguil is the sixth rider to leave the race due to a positive COVID-19 test since the start on July 1. "Our seven other riders have all tested negative," Arkea-Samsic wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:47 IST
Cycling-France's Barguil out of Tour with COVID, says team
Warren Barguil Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

France's Warren Barguil became the latest rider to pull out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 13, his team Arkea-Samsic said on Friday. Barguil is the sixth rider to leave the race due to a positive COVID-19 test since the start on July 1.

"Our seven other riders have all tested negative," Arkea-Samsic wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for everything (Warren)." Friday's 13th stage is a 192.6-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to St Etienne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022