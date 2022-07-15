Left Menu

Netherlands defeat USA to seal Men's T20 World Cup 2022 spot

It was a dream start for the USA, who were hoping to make their first global ICC tournament.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:19 IST
Netherlands defeat USA to seal Men's T20 World Cup 2022 spot
Team Netherlands (Photo: Cricket Netherlands/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Netherlands registered a seven-wicket win over USA in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B on Friday and booked their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It was a dream start for the USA, who were hoping to make their first global ICC tournament. The in-form Steven Taylor and skipper Monank Patel laid a solid foundation with a 51-run opening stand in just five overs.

Paul van Meekeren drew the first blood for the Netherlands with an all-important wicket of Taylor, who fell for 26 - his lowest score in the tournament so far. Unfortunately for the USA, the wicket triggered a collapse. Monank was the next batter to fall, getting caught off Shariz Ahmad, for a well-made 15-ball 32. Aaron Jones (15), Jaskaran Malhotra (12) and Nisarg Patel (28) were the only other batters to have scored runs in double digits as the pressure got the better of the USA line-up. N

Netherlands fought back well and had the USA bowled out in 19.4 overs for 138. Chasing 139, the Netherlands got off to a shaky start, having lost their opener Stephan Myburgh for a duck to Saurabh Netravalkar. After the early hiccup, Max O'Dowd and Bas de Leede batted with caution.

In the last over of the Powerplay, they shifted gears with three boundaries, finishing the first six overs on 53/1. The Dutch lost two wickets in back-to-back overs, but de Leede continued to lead the attack as he brought up a crucial fifty from 33 balls. Leede lost Max O'Dowd (16) and Tom Cooper (1) in quick succession thereafter, but he held firm, putting on an important partnership with captain Scott Edwards to see the side through to a second consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup appearance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022