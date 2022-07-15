Sports News Roundup: Leaving 10 players at home, Royals win in Toronto; Australian Smith hits the front as Woods toils and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships

Tokyo has been selected as host city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday a day before this year's event begins in Eugene, Oregon a year later than planned due to COVID-19. The event will return to the site of last year's Olympic Games in the year that the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) celebrates its centenary.

Soccer-CAS dismisses appeals by Russian FA and clubs against FIFA, UEFA bans

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday dismissed appeals filed by the Russian soccer federation and four Russian clubs against FIFA and UEFA's decision to ban them from all competition until further notice following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Global soccer's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Golf-'I did not heed the warning': McIlroy drive breaks fan's hand at the Open

Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open was only good enough for second place but it was a supporter who paid the price after the world number two's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it. Four-times major winner McIlroy was two shots behind American Cameron Young after round one, with one mis-hit shot sending Charlie Kane -- who also handles social media for the PGA Tour -- to St Andrews Community Hospital for treatment.

Griner's lawyers tell Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis

Lawyers defending U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported. Griner pled guilty to drugs charges which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years after she was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.

Cycling-Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Mads Pedersen claimed his maiden Tour de France win after a strong showing in the 13th stage, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday. The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

Athletics-World Championship organisers scrambling to fix visa issues

Organisers of the World Athletics Championships were desperately trying to help clear a visa issuing logjam that is threatening to prevent around 100 athletes, coaches and officials from entering the United States for the event that starts on Friday. Dozens of athletes from around the world have been flagging their problems, with Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala among the most high-profile. Omanyala finally got his visa approved but now faces a race to arrive in Eugene in time for Friday's 100 metres heats.

Athletics-British runner Thompson out of World Championships due to visa delay

British marathon runner Chris Thompson will miss the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon after being unable to obtain an American visa in time for the competition, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Friday. Dozens of competitors have been struggling to get a United States visa, with the logjam threatening to prevent around 100 athletes, coaches and officials from entering the country for the event that gets underway later on Friday.

Golf-LIV blocked from Open celebrations but can't be kept off leaderboard

The Royal & Ancient (R&A) was able to keep Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, away from The Open's 150th edition celebrations and convince the rebel series's most prominent player Phil Mickelson not to attend the Champions dinner. But there was no way of keeping LIV players off the leaderboard as Dustin Johnson stormed into the second round clubhouse lead on Friday with LIV stable mate Talor Gooch just two back.

MLB roundup: Leaving 10 players at home, Royals win in Toronto

Bobby Witt Jr. and Nate Eaton homered and Edward Olivares had three hits and an RBI as the depleted Kansas City Royals defeated the host Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday night. The Royals won despite having to leave 10 players home because they did not meet Canada's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Eaton was one of eight players added to replace the regulars. His homer was the first hit of his major league career and came in his debut.

Golf-Australian Smith hits the front as Woods toils

Australian Cameron Smith made a fast start to lead the British Open midway through the second round as Tiger Woods's challenge fizzled out meekly at St Andrews on Friday. Smith picked up five birdies on the front nine to get to 10 under par, a shot ahead of Americans Dustin Johnson and overnight leader Cameron Young.

