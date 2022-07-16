Left Menu

Rugby-Daugunu double helps Australia A beat Tongans

Hamish Stewart added a third try under the posts five minutes after the restart before Moli reduced the deficit for Tonga with a carbon copy of his opener. However, Daugunu capitalised on Gleeson's bulldozing run on the hour mark to score in the corner while James Tuttle cancelled out Jay Fonokalafi's try to ensure a comfortable win for Australia A.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 07:33 IST
Rugby-Daugunu double helps Australia A beat Tongans

Filipo Daugunu scored two tries as Australia A earned a 39-22 victory over Tonga in Fiji on Saturday to end the Pacific Nations Cup on a winning note. The Australians fought back from going behind to an early try from Samiuela Moli to notch up their second win in three games in the competition and move onto 12 points.

Australia A lead the standings with Samoa due to take on Fiji in the final game of the tournament later on Saturday, with the Samoans needing to win to claim the title. Moli put Tonga in front in the second minute when he touched down at the back of a driving maul but, after Ryan Lonergan's penalty, Daugunu dived to score in the corner in the 13th minute to give his side the lead.

Lonergan and William Havili traded penalties before the Australians extended the lead through Langi Gleeson when he surged through the Tongan defence in the dying seconds of the half. Hamish Stewart added a third try under the posts five minutes after the restart before Moli reduced the deficit for Tonga with a carbon copy of his opener.

However, Daugunu capitalised on Gleeson's bulldozing run on the hour mark to score in the corner while James Tuttle cancelled out Jay Fonokalafi's try to ensure a comfortable win for Australia A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022