Left Menu

Cannot even go for cricket practice due to fuel crisis: SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne waits in a long queue at the fuel station to fill up his car after two days. A young international cricketer who made his international debut in 2019 is now upset by the recent crisis in the country.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 16-07-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 08:54 IST
Cannot even go for cricket practice due to fuel crisis: SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne
SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

By Ashoke Raj Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne waits in a long queue at the fuel station to fill up his car after two days. A young international cricketer who made his international debut in 2019 is now upset by the recent crisis in the country.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on Saturday, "Luckily got it after being in a long fuel queue for two days, Due to the huge fuel crisis, I am not able to even go to my cricket practices," he told ANI. Sri Lanka is going to host the Asia Cup 2022 in August this year. But the whole country is facing an economic crisis along with an acute shortage of fuel since independence. Even the troubled cricketer does not know what will happen, "I am coming on such a day because two important series and Lanka Premier League (LPL) matches have been announced," he said.

"Asia Cup is coming and LPL is also scheduled this year. I do not know what will happen because I have to go to Colombo and different places for the practices and do attend club season. Due to fuel shortage. I cannot go to the practices.. since two days I did not go anywhere because..I am in a long queues for petrol. Luckily I got it today but for ten thousand rupees that will go only maximum two to three days," he told ANI. Chamika is confident about the readiness of himself and the Sri Lankan team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 but shows the recent crisis concern also.

"We are ready for the Asia Cup and I think for the big event, the country will provide enough fuel. We are playing with Australia and the matches were nice. Even for the Asia cup preparation is underway," he told ANI. Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika also talked about the ongoing crisis. When asked if the current regime will be able to maintain peace and normalcy after the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he replied, "I cannot say much on it, but nothing going is going well right now. I hope that when the right people come, something good will happen, people have to choose the right person..so we can take the international support and things will definitely come to the right place."

In a recent interview with ANI, ace cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya also said that "Cricket must go for it at any cost. I would like to thank the Australian cricket captain and High Commissioner who did not cancel the Test match," he told ANI." Sri Lanka had recently hosted Australia for a multi-format series. The series was highly competitive and saw good cricket from both sides. Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series was won by Sri Lanka 3-2, while the Warne-Murli Trophy in Tests was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sri Lanka has never seen a fuel and economic crisis on the island since independence in 1948 when only 10 per cent of its people are able to obtain fuel on a daily basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022