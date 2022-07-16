Athletics-Dominican Republic win 4x400 mixed relay world title

Allyson Felix was denied a golden farewell at the World Championships after the United States took bronze behind the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands in a spectacular 4x400m mixed relay in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. The United States opened a massive gap in the final changeover and looked set for victory but Dominican anchor Fiordaliza Cofil reeled in Kennedy Simon down the home stretch to win gold and go one better than their silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have been training hard for this moment so I knew I could catch her," Cofil said of Simon. "Allyson Felix is a legend and I am happy to be in the final with her."

Netherlands anchor Femke Bol produced an extraordinary effort down the home straight, coming from 30m back to overtake American Simon for silver, as the 2019 champions were forced to settle for bronze. The home crowd had roared with delight as seven-time Olympic gold medallist Felix took the baton for the second leg but the 36-year-old, running in her final major championship race, appeared to tire down the stretch after a strong start.

Felix embraced her teammates at the finish, 18 years after she picked up her first Olympic medal at the 2004 Athens Games, as the home crowd gave the most decorated woman in the sport a warm send-off into retirement. While it was not the spot on the podium she had hoped for, the grande dame of American track was all smiles, draped in the U.S. flag as she took in the scene at Hayward Field.

