T20 World Cup Winners list

The T20 World Cup is the flagship event of the International Cricket Council's T20I programme. The tournament is played in a Twenty20 International format, with each team playing the other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of those matches meeting in the final.

The full list of T20 World Cup winners is as follows:

India (2007)

In 2007 the Indian cricket team and all other teams participated in the first T20 World Cup, a form of cricket that had never been previously contested. This brand new format was something appealing to many spectators and viewers, but it was somewhat worrisome for people who knew about the sport's history.

The final match of the 2007 T20 World Cup was played between India and Pakistan. Batting first, India scored 157/5 runs in 20 overs. Gautam Gambhir played a brilliant inning of 75 runs to lead India's way to victory. In the end, India won the match by beating Pakistan by 5 runs and thus became the country that would win the first T20 World Cup.

Pakistan (2009)

After coming very close to winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, Pakistan made its way into the final game of the T20 World Cup yet again in 2009. Pakistan managed to claim a spot in the finals after eliminating South Africa by 7 runs in a semi-final match.

This time Pakistan played against Sri Lanka in the World Cup. Winning the toss, Sri Lanka's captain decided to bat first and in doing so, scored 138 runs in just 20 overs with six wickets lost. Sangakkara made a vital contribution of 64 runs for his team during this match. Chasing the score, Pakistan's team won the World Cup with 8 balls to spare.

England (2010)

The West Indies hosted the T20 World Cup in 2010. In the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup, England defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and in the second semi-final, Australia got its revenge against Pakistan beating them by 3 wickets.

Now, for the very first time in the history of Cricket World Cups, England had a chance to win the tournament. Batting first, during the ICC Trophy (i.e., T20 World Cup) 2010, Australia managed to score 147 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. The final score fell short against England's pace and energy though as England batted quickly and achieved this target in 17 overs. With this victory, England became the champions of the ICC Trophy.

West India (2012)

The T20 World Cup was not good for the West Indies cricket team, the most explosive team in T20. But when it came down to it, this team made a comeback and entered the final of the T20 World Cup 2012. After defeating Australia by 74 runs in the second semi-final during the World Cup, they made their way into the finals against all odds.

The West Indies team stumbled against the Sri Lankans once again in the finals of the T20 World Cup. But Marlon Samuels, handling his team for the West Indies, reached a respectable score of 137/6 in 20 overs. Chasing the score, Sri Lanka's entire team could not stand before the dangerous bowling of the West Indies bowlers. Sri Lanka was all out for 101 runs and West Indies won their first T20 World Cup trophy!

Sri Lanka (2014)

For the first time, Sri Lanka has won an international T20 cricket tournament. Sri Lanka played against West Indies in the finals of the ICC World Cup 2014 and defeated them by 27 runs to emerge victorious. This is a huge victory for cricket fans from all over Sri Lanka.

In 2014, Sri Lanka faced India in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. As their opponent, India hit a score of 130 runs in front of Sri Lanka when they batted first. Having watched this convincing display, Sri Lanka knew they had to go above and beyond if they wanted to win. They managed to do that by hitting 132 runs with 6 wickets remaining in the game putting them well ahead of India, winning the championship match by 6 wickets with 13 balls left, and becoming the champions of the T20 World Cup!

West Indies (2016)

West Indies is the only team in the list of T20 World Cup Winners List which has won the most ICC T20 World Cup trophies.

In the match between England vs West Indies, England batted first but could only score 155/9. However, their bowling looked good and determined against the powerful batting of Carlos Brathwaite. In reply, West Indies needed 19 runs to win in the last over but Carlos Brathwaite hit 4 sixes in the final over by Ben Stokes. With this, West Indies created history by winning this event for the second time as they won it previously back in 2012.

Australia (2021)

Team Australia has won the T20 World Cup in 2021. After defeating New Zealand during the finals, they showed excellent performance and grabbed the title.

Batting first, New Zealand gave Australia a target of 173 runs to get in 20 overs. The Australian team was able to achieve this score in 18.5 overs, securing their place as the ultimate winner of T20 World Cup history.

Final Thoughts

Final Thoughts

