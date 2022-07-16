Aishwary Tomar wins gold in Changwon Shooting World Cup

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Saturday. Tomar beat Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 to finish at the top of the podium. He had also topped the qualification round with a score of 593.

The seasoned Istvan, also from Hungary, bagged the bronze in the event.

In the ranking round, Tomar had shot perfect scores in the first two kneeling and prone positions but had lost all of his seven points in the final standing position. Another Indian in the fray, Chain Singh finished seventh in the final event.

Sports Authority of India (SA) tweeted about Tomar's victory.

''GOLD for India. Tokyo Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold at the @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon,'' said the tweet.

