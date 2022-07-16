Left Menu

Suchitra Ramesh T-42nd at LET Access

PTI | Northberwick | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:20 IST
Suchitra Ramesh T-42nd at LET Access
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's Suchitra Ramesh shot a second straight 78 to lie Tied-42nd after the second round of the Trust Golf Links Series – The Musselburgh Golf Club.

Suchitra, who is trying to gain experience through the LET Access Series, had just one birdie against five bogeys and a double.

Germany's Chiara Noja carded a second round of two-under 70 to lead the way. The teenage star had a slower start to her round with a bogey on the par-four second, followed by two birdies on holes four and seven to make the turn in 35 shots.

The 16-year-old made a key birdie putt on the last hole to put her in the lead by one shot heading into the final round and she will chase her second professional win on Saturday.

Only one shot behind is Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol and another stroke back is Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt carding even-par 72.

Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic and amateur Lauren Holmey from the Netherlands both share the fourth spot at three-under-par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022