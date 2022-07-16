Suchitra Ramesh T-42nd at LET Access

India's Suchitra Ramesh shot a second straight 78 to lie Tied-42nd after the second round of the Trust Golf Links Series – The Musselburgh Golf Club.

Suchitra, who is trying to gain experience through the LET Access Series, had just one birdie against five bogeys and a double.

Germany's Chiara Noja carded a second round of two-under 70 to lead the way. The teenage star had a slower start to her round with a bogey on the par-four second, followed by two birdies on holes four and seven to make the turn in 35 shots.

The 16-year-old made a key birdie putt on the last hole to put her in the lead by one shot heading into the final round and she will chase her second professional win on Saturday.

Only one shot behind is Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol and another stroke back is Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt carding even-par 72.

Sara Kouskova from the Czech Republic and amateur Lauren Holmey from the Netherlands both share the fourth spot at three-under-par.

