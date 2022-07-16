Left Menu

Venezia signs American forward Andrija Novakovich

PTI | Venice | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:45 IST
Venezia signs American forward Andrija Novakovich
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

American forward Andrija Novakovich has transferred to second-division Venezia.

The 25-year-old Novakovich agreed to a four-year contract after leaving second-tier Frosinone, Venezia said Friday.

Novakovich, from Muskego, Wisconsin, scored three goals in 29 league appearances last season, his third with Frosinone. He had 19 goals in 100 appearances with the club in the league and playoffs.

He played parts of four seasons for Reading in England's second-division Championship from 2014-20 and spent time on loan with fifth-tier Cheltenham in England, second-tier Telstar in the Netherlands and Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie.

Novakovich has made three international appearances, all friendlies in 2018.

He joins Americans Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman, Jack de Vries and Patrick Leal at Venezia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022