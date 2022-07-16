Soccer-Bernardeschi signs for Toronto FC on free transfer

Toronto FC have signed Italy international and free agent Federico Bernardeschi, the Major League Soccer side said, adding to its Italian lineup after it signed Bernardeschi's Italy team mate Lorenzo Insigne and former Italy international Domenico Criscito.

A growing number of high profile European players have moved to the MLS in the close season, including fellow Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Wales international Gareth Bale, both of whom joined Los Angeles FC. Bernardeschi spent five seasons with Serie A side Juventus but his contract expired in June, paving the way for a move to the MLS side as a Designated Player on a four-year contract.

"We are thrilled to add Federico to our team. As a player and a person, we believe he's exactly what we need right now, both on the field and in the locker room," Toronto FC President Bill Manning said in a statement. "Federico has proven himself to be a champion and a leader at Juventus and for the Italian national team and brings a pedigree to Toronto that's second to none."

Bernardeschi won three league titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with Juve but largely failed to impress following his 40 million euros ($40.35 million) move from Fiorentina, scoring only 12 goals in 183 appearances for the Turin-based club. However, the 28-year-old winger found success with the Italy national team as they won the European Championship last year, scoring in penalty shootout wins over Spain in the semi-final and England in the final.

"He's an attacking player who is also known for working hard for the team," Toronto coach Bob Bradley said. "Federico's a left-footed player who's comfortable playing on the right wing but can also slide into a central position when needed." ($1 = 0.9914 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)