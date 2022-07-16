Golf-Lowry flies into Open contention on back-to-back eagles

Irishman Shane Lowry flew into British Open contention with back-to-back eagle twos on Saturday to surge up the third round leaderboard at sunny St Andrews.

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, started his day on four-under, nine shots back of leader Cameron Smith. But he rocketed into a tie for fifth when he holed out on the par four ninth then immediately did it again at the par four 10th. Standing in the rough to the side of the ninth green Lowry watched in delight as his chip tracked straight into the cup, celebrating with a fist pump.

The next one, from longer range, earned a double celebration, the 35-year-old punching both arms into the air and a round of high fives. The double eagles along with a birdie on the front nine left Lowry just four back of the Australian leader still with eight holes to play.