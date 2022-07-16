Left Menu

Athletics-Kenya's Cherono, American Ross provisionally suspended, to miss World Championships

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 21:31 IST
The AIU added that Ross was suspended over his conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Saturday provisionally suspended Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Cherono and American 400m runner Randolph Ross, ruling them out of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"A sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance that is prohibited under the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator," the AIU said in a statement https://www.athleticsintegrity.org/downloads/pdfs/other/AIU-PRESS-RELEASE-CHERONO-AND-ROSS.pdf.

The AIU added that Ross was suspended over his conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential whereabouts violation.

