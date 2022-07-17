Left Menu

Athletics-Gidey holds off Kenyans to win 10,000m for Ethiopia

Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi looked as if they might overhaul her in the final 30 metres but Gidey, glancing desperately to her right as Obiri closed, held on to win in 30:09.94 - the fastest time of the year. Obiri took silver in 30:10.02 with Kipkemboi third in 30:10.07 - both personal best times - in cool conditions perfect for distance running.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 01:41 IST
Ethiopian world record holder Letesenbet Gidey held off a twin Kenyan challenge in a terrific finish to win the 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships on Saturday.

Gidey had been towards the front for the majority of the race but forged clear on the final lap. Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi looked as if they might overhaul her in the final 30 metres but Gidey, glancing desperately to her right as Obiri closed, held on to win in 30:09.94 - the fastest time of the year.

Obiri took silver in 30:10.02 with Kipkemboi third in 30:10.07 - both personal best times - in cool conditions perfect for distance running. Olympic and defending world champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who has barely been seen on the track this year as she took time off to recover from her stupendous but draining 2021, ran out of gas in the final straight to finish fourth.

