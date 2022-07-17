Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation
Seven COVID-19 cases were reported in the Japanese delegation's marathon team at the World Championships on Saturday.
The cases included two athletes, four endurance team support staff and the head coach, according to a joint statement from World Athletics, the local organising committee and the Japanese Association for Athletics Federations. "Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both within the Japanese delegation as well as amongst all the teams present for the Championships," the statement said.
"All athletes have been fully vaccinated as a requirement for participation in these Championships." The individuals who tested positive will remain in isolation for five days, the statement said, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
