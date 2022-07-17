Left Menu

Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 07:02 IST
Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported in the Japanese delegation's marathon team at the World Championships on Saturday.

The cases included two athletes, four endurance team support staff and the head coach, according to a joint statement from World Athletics, the local organising committee and the Japanese Association for Athletics Federations. "Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both within the Japanese delegation as well as amongst all the teams present for the Championships," the statement said.

"All athletes have been fully vaccinated as a requirement for participation in these Championships." The individuals who tested positive will remain in isolation for five days, the statement said, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
2
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022