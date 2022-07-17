Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta lauds Jesus's ability to create 'chaos'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus's ability to create "chaos" is exactly what they need after the Brazilian continued his impressive pre-season form in a 2-0 win over Everton in Baltimore on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:51 IST
Soccer-Arsenal manager Arteta lauds Jesus's ability to create 'chaos'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus's ability to create "chaos" is exactly what they need after the Brazilian continued his impressive pre-season form in a 2-0 win over Everton in Baltimore on Saturday. Jesus opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after a corner found him unmarked at the far post, lashing his effort past Jordan Pickford and into the roof of the net, before playing a role in setting up Bukayo Saka for the second minutes later.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored twice in a pre-season friendly against Nuremberg earlier this month, was signed for 45 million pounds ($53.33 million) from Manchester City in the close season. "He creates chaos, he creates uncertainty and he's always on your shoulder," Arteta told reporters after the win.

"He's a real threat and this is what we need. "He's very versatile, but obviously, the way we would like to develop him, is in that (number nine) position."

Arsenal will also take on Chelsea and Major League Soccer side Orlando City in the United States before rounding off their pre-season preparations against Sevilla in London on July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022