Bumrah ruled out of 3rd ODI due to back spasm

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Sunday ruled out of the series-deciding third ODI against England due to a back spasm.

The 28-year-old fast bowler was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

The team management didn't consider young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh as he is yet to regain his full fitness following an abdominal strain.

''Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain,'' the BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah had claimed a career-best six for 19 to power India to a 10-wicket win in the opening ODI but England bounced back in the second game with Recce Topley returning with figures of six for 24 to hand the visitors a 100-run defeat.

