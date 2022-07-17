Left Menu

Nithya beat Rachel Choong of England 21-14 18-21 21-7 in a 32-minute final, while Bhagat went down 17-21 9-21 to Englands Daniel Bethell in the summit clash. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments, Bhagat said in a release.Mixed doubles pairing of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur also settled for silver after losing 14-21 18-21 to Frances Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the finals of SL3-SU5 classification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:47 IST
Nithya wins gold, Bhagat signs off with silver at 4 Nations Para Badminton International
India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan won the women's singles SH6 class, while world number one Pramod Bhagat finished runners-up in men's singles SL3 in the 4 Nations Para Badminton International in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday. Nithya beat Rachel Choong of England 21-14 18-21 21-7 in a 32-minute final, while Bhagat went down 17-21 9-21 to England's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash. ''I am disappointed with my performance, I tried everything possible but couldn’t Execute. Daniel was playing very well. This loss will motivate me to perform better in the upcoming tournaments,'' Bhagat said in a release.

Mixed doubles pairing of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur also settled for silver after losing 14-21 18-21 to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the finals of SL3-SU5 classification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

