Cycling-Vingegaard hits the deck and loses second team mate in Tour de France

Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard crashed 58 km from the finish of the 15th stage before making his way back into the peloton on Sunday.

On a bad day for the Jumbo-Visma team, the Dane hit the tarmac with team mate Tiesj Benoot shortly after losing the support of Steven Kruijswijk, who abandoned the race following a crash. Dutchman Kruijswijk held his right shoulder as he sat on the road after the crash during the 202.5-km ride between Rodez and Carcassonne, before throwing in the towel.

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, was the first Jumbo-Visma rider to leave the race when he did not take the start of the stage after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a crash last week. Jumbo-Visma are now down to six men.

Vingegaard leads defending champion Tadej Pogacar by two minutes and 22 seconds in the overall standings.

