Left Menu

My body is fine, bowling without trouble: Hardik

After bending his back without discomfort, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said my body is fine, just the kind of assertion the Indian team management needed in the year of the T20 World Cup.Hardik, who had been dogged by recurrent back problems, took a career-best 424 to help India bowl out England for 259 on a good batting wicket in the series-deciding third ODI here.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 17-07-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 20:19 IST
My body is fine, bowling without trouble: Hardik
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After bending his back without discomfort, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday said ''my body is fine'', just the kind of assertion the Indian team management needed in the year of the T20 World Cup.

Hardik, who had been dogged by recurrent back problems, took a career-best 4/24 to help India bowl out England for 259 on a good batting wicket in the series-deciding third ODI here. He used the short ball to good effect, picking up three wickets with that.

''I had to bend my back a bit, change my plans, realised that this was not the wicket to go full -- and go for the short-ball, use it as a wicket-taking delivery,'' Hardik said after his excellent effort with the ball.

His wicket included that of the big-hitting Liam Livingstone, who was caught at deep backward square leg after he failed to tackle a bouncer.

''I always fancy my bouncer. Livingstone likes to take the short ball on and that gives me goosebumps. He hit me for two sixes, but one wicket made a big difference. ''The body's fine, that's why I'm bowling so much and without trouble, the captain is fantastic at managing my workload. The captain has been fantastic on when I should bowl and when I should not, he has handled me nicely,'' the star all-rounder, who has his eyes trained on the upcoming T20 showpiece in Australia, added.

On India bowling out England with more than four overs to spare, he said, ''The chase is about intent, the wicket is pretty good to bat on. We'll fancy our chances to chase it down. We should make sure we don't focus on the target.'' Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents ahead of the T20 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022