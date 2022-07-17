Golf-Inspired by McIlroy, Italian Celli wins Open best amateur medal

Italian Filippo Celli said playing a few practice holes at St Andrews with Rory McIlroy helped to inspire him to the silver medal for best amateur at the British Open on Sunday. The 21-year-old, dressed in an Italian soccer shirt and with his family cheering him on, shot a final-round 71 to end on five under for the tournament.

"I was so lucky because I was playing the practice round with my coach and caddie, Alberto (on Monday)," Celli, whose performance reduced his mother to tears, told reporters. "We were on the 13th green and Rory McIlroy was on the fifth green which is the same. He's putting on the fifth and I was alone by myself out there with Alberto, putting on 13.

"Rory turned to face me and Alberto, and he asked me and Alberto, 'Hey guys you mind if I join you for the back nine?' I looked at Alberto, I say, he's serious or not? "I say, Rory, of course you can. I was so happy because it's a dream come true because I grew up like watching all the stuff that he's won. So it's amazing, unbelievable."

Celli is only the second Italian to win the silver medal at The Open following Matteo Manassero in 2009 and said he would have a rest before deciding on his next move. "For sure next week it will be a week off and spend like on the beach with my family and friends and we'll see. But I'm not sure about my plans after this week, we'll see," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)