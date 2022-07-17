Left Menu

SLC moves venue of second Test vs Pakistan from Colombo to Galle

The SLC said that the decision was taken in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by the stakeholders in carrying out tour-related operations due to the prevailing situations in the country.The first Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently underway in Galle and the second Test is scheduled to start from July 24.Interestingly, this is also for the first time such a measure has been taken, keeping in mind both the Indian womens cricket team and the Australian mens cricket team have had recently toured the island nation.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board on Sunday shifted the venue of the second Test against Pakistan from capital city Colombo to Galle. The SLC said that the decision was taken in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by the stakeholders in carrying out tour-related operations due to the prevailing situations in the country.

The first Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently underway in Galle and the second Test is scheduled to start from July 24.

Interestingly, this is also for the first time such a measure has been taken, keeping in mind both the Indian women's cricket team and the Australian men's cricket team have had recently toured the island nation. Both the tours involving Australia and India went on smoothly, with the Australians also praising the Sri Lankans for hosting them amid the spiralling economic crisis in the country.

