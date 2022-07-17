Golf-Australian Smith wins 150th British Open
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:14 IST
Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th British Open after shooting a brilliant final-round 64 at St Andrews on Sunday.
Smith, the world number six, finished on 20-under-par, one shot ahead of American Cameron Young and two clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- St Andrews
- Northern Ireland's
- Cameron Young
- Rory McIlroy
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Fans face travel chaos at 150th Open at St Andrews; Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals and more
Soccer-Northern Ireland's Nelson savours historic goal at Women's Euros
Golf-Fans face travel chaos at 150th Open at St Andrews
Golf-St Andrews needs the wind or Open might be a 'wedge contest': Spieth
Sports News Roundup: Golf-The Claret Jug comes with weight of history at St Andrews; Tennis-Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina and more