Golf-Australian Smith wins 150th British Open

Australian Cameron Smith won the 150th British Open after shooting a brilliant final-round 64 at St Andrews on Sunday.

Smith, the world number six, finished on 20-under-par, one shot ahead of American Cameron Young and two clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

