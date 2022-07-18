Golf-Smith rides back-nine charge to win the British Open

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship, coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy's major drought continued. Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf's four majors since Jason Day's victory at the 2015 PGA Championship. Smith's winning total of 20-under 268 was one better than playing partner American Cameron Young, who eagled the last for a 65 to finish alone in second while McIlroy, the betting favourite coming into St Andrews, faltered at the finish to settle for third.

McIlroy started the final round tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland four strokes clear of the pack and an end to his eight-year major drought looked in sight as he moved two shots ahead alone in first. The Northern Irishman's conservative game plan had appeared to work to perfection as he carded an error free two-under 70.

But in the end fortune favoured the brave as Smith's go-for-broke approach ended with him being crowned Champion Golfer of the Year. As McIlroy and Hovland set out under overcast skies they no doubt noticed the low scores put up by early starters like Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand and Mexico's Abraham Ancer who were in the clubhouse with seven-under 65s.

For Smith and Young, sitting four behind, the message was received -- the Claret Jug was still within reach. McIlroy had preached patience the entire week and was doing just that as he reached the turn without a bogey, a single birdie good enough to keep him two shots ahead of a trio of challengers Hovland, Smith and Young.

Yet while the four-time major winner was practising patience, Smith was mounting a devastating all-out attack, firing five straight birdies to start the back nine, knocking McIlroy from the top of the leaderboard. One more birdie at the 18th and all that was left for Smith to do was to wait and see if McIlroy, playing the pair behind him, could eagle the last to force a playoff.

Smith was not celebrating just yet, knowing anything was possible having watched Young eagle the 18th to join him momentarily on 19-under, until he drained his short birdie to clinch the Jug.

