Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold
American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres.
Canadian Camryn Rogers collected silver with 75.52 and Andersen's compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze. The world leader had already secured the top of the podium with 77.42 metres on her fourth attempt but kept the gold even further out of reach as she threw 77.56 on her fifth try and let out a cry as she beat that effort with her final throw to cheers from the home crowd.
It was the second field triumph for the United States in Eugene, Oregon, after Chase Ealey collected the Americans' first women's world shot put title in spectacular fashion on Saturday.
