Athletics-Andersen crushes women's hammer field for gold

American Brooke Andersen secured a crushing victory in the hammer throw on Sunday, taking World Championship gold with a throw of 78.96 metres. Canadian Camryn Rogers collected silver and Andersen's compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze.

A cool, calm Rogers briefly had the lead after her best attempt of 75.52 metres in the third round but Andersen trounced her on the fourth throw with 77.42 metres. The American kept the gold even further out of reach as she threw 77.56 on her fifth try and let out a cry as she beat that effort with her final throw to cheers from the home crowd.

"My emotions are all over the place," she told a track-side reporter after wrapping up gold. "I knew I was going to have to bring my a-game... it's such an amazing feeling being here." It was the second field triumph for the United States in Eugene, Oregon, after Chase Ealey collected the Americans' first women's world shot put title in spectacular fashion on Saturday.

Four-times world champion and three times Olympic gold medallist Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland was out with injury, while reigning champion DeAnna Price opted out after a COVID-19 infection derailed her preparations, leaving a wide open path to the podium.

